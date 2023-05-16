Woman sexually assaulted by masked man at Orlando bus stop weeks after similar attacks: deputies

- Advertisement -

Orange County deputies said a woman was sexually assaulted by an armed, masked man at an Orlando bus stop Saturday morning – weeks after two women were attacked at a different bus stop on the same street.

This happened just after 6 a.m. at the bus stop on N. Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

“The suspect was wearing a mask and had a gun when he approached the victim, then sexually assaulted her,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Earlier this month, two similar attacks happened at the bus stop on Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. Deputies said both of those incidents began as armed robberies.

- Advertisement -

People in the area are nervous, especially because no arrests have been made yet.

“I’m kind of worried about myself and my well-being,” said Barry Henderson who rides the bus. “I take that bus to work, to visit my family, it kind of scares me for my nieces, my family.”

“The masked suspect approached the women on foot and demanded money at gunpoint. Then the attacks turned sexually violent.”

Both women said the suspect was 5’3″ or 5’4″ tall. No arrests have been made in those attacks.

Troy London teaches self-defense classes at his Winter Park gym, We’re Evolving Fitness. He says being vigilant is key.

“Make sure you have you head on somewhat of a swivel, be cognizant of your surroundings,” London said. “Try not to be looking down on your phone, try not to have your headphones, that takes you away from being able to hear things, and keeping your distance from people don’t know.”

The sheriff’s office is warning residents, especially women, to be careful while walking outside when it’s dark.

“We want to make sure that residents in the area will be vigilant about their personal safety.OCSO does, and will continue to have additional patrols in the area. We would urge women in the area to avoid walking or standing outside alone, particularly when it’s dark.”

If you see anything suspicious, call 911.