Woman sentenced for ‘smash-and-grab,’ Felony Lane Gang crimes in Quad Cities

A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., lady has been sentenced to jail after she pleaded responsible in connection to Felony Lane Gang and “smash-and-grab” crimes all over the Quad Cities.

Janice Cabano was once sentenced on Wednesday in Scott County Court.

Janice Cabano (picture from Scott County Jail inmates record.)

Court paperwork display Cabano pleaded responsible to robbery in the second one stage, for which she was once sentenced to not more than 5 years. She additionally pleaded responsible to 2 counts of forgery, and was once sentenced to not more than 5 years in jail for every depend.

Additionally, court docket information display she pleaded responsible to 2 counts of id robbery over $1,500 however underneath $10,000, and was once sentenced to not more than 5 years on every depend.

The first 3 counts with be served consecutively, or one by one, for a length of not more than 15 years. The different counts will run similtaneously, or on the identical time, with the opposite 3, court docket paperwork display.

‘Smash-and-grab’ and Felony Lane Gang crimes

Police alleged that on March 25 and 26, 2022, Cabano handed, or tried to move, a large number of solid stolen tests the use of stolen id and stolen credit cards at other Scott County banks in Bettendorf, Davenport, Eldridge, and LeClaire, totaling over $17,000 in losses, arrest affidavits say.

“She also hit banks in Dewitt and Clinton, Iowa on those days,” in step with arrest affidavits. All the stolen pieces had up to now been stolen all the way through a large number of Felony Lane Gang-style smash-and-grab automobile burglaries in Bettendorf, Davenport, and Eldridge, police alleged.

The Felony Lane Gang, in step with the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is a gaggle of thieves based totally in Fort Lauderdale that travels around the United States stealing identities and checkbooks from unattended vehicles (“smash-and-grabs.”)

With the stolen checkbooks and motive force’s licenses, the crowd cashes tests the use of the drive-through lanes of banks. The lane farthest from video cameras and tellers has been dubbed the “felony lane” on account of the benefit with which false identities can be utilized to money tests.

A telltale tattoo

During the incidents, Cabano was once riding a maroon 2020 Ford Edge that was once rented by way of every other lady from Plantation, Florida. A black 2020 Chrysler Voyager was once noticed on visitors cameras working in tandem with Cabano in the Ford Edge. The Voyager was once discovered to be rented by way of a unique lady from Hollywood, Florida, which is adjoining to Plantation, Florida, in step with affidavits.

Affidavits say a fraudulent registration code was once used at the Ford Edge all the way through the incidents as an alternative of its proper Florida registration code. Suspect footage from financial institution safety video of the Bettendorf incident had been emailed to the Florida Department of Transportation for a Florida motive force’s license picture facial-recognition seek. Florida returned just one imaginable fit: Janice Cabano’s Florida motive force’s license footage.

Police in comparison suspect footage in opposition to Cabano’s Florida motive force’s license footage and known her because the suspect in the fraud and forgery circumstances. Cabano was once again in the Quad Cities on the finish of July committing the similar crimes, police allege in affidavits. Law enforcement known Cabano because the suspect in the July incidents.

Suspect footage from the investigation confirmed the similar flower tattoo on Cabano’s higher proper arm as Cabano’s footage from her open-source Facebook web page that display her higher proper arm, in step with police.

Police mentioned Cabano had lively warrants in Iowa, Tennessee, and North Carolina for the similar form of crimes.