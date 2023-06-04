Woman hospitalized in violent freeway crash in Anaheim, California

A motive force used to be hospitalized in Anaheim on Saturday after a violent crash right into a freeway guardrail.

California Highway Patrol arrived on the crash website online at the 91 Freeway close to the 57 junction at round 3:16 a.m.

The ensuing have an effect on of the guardrail had pierced during the motive force’s facet window and smashed into the motive force’s facet door, pushing the motive force’s seat into the backseat.

Images from the scene display the automobile’s entrance chassis used to be utterly destroyed with the guardrail tangled a few of the deployed airbags and particles. Fortunately, the motive force used to be discovered alive and ready to be in contact with government. She used to be taken to an area health center in an unknown situation.

The crash is lately beneath investigation. According to officials, it used to be miraculous that the motive force survived.

