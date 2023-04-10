Monday, April 10, 2023
Texas

Woman found fatally shot in northwest Houston apartment

By accuratenewsinfo
Woman found fatally shot in northwest Houston apartment


Photo of Matt deGrood
Matt deGrood, Staff author

Houston Chronicle

About 12 hours after neighbors first heard gunshots, members of the family overdue Sunday found a girl fatally shot and her automobile lacking from a northwest Houston apartment advanced, police mentioned.

Officers as of Monday morning have been on the lookout for extra information about what can have ended in the lady’s loss of life, Lt. J.P. Horelica, of the Houston Police Department, informed On Scene newshounds. Detectives had no longer but known a suspect or purpose for the capturing.

Police round 8:30 p.m. Sunday replied to an apartment advanced in the 1300 block of Afton Street, north of Interstate 10, in northwest Houston after a choice about an individual down, Horelica mentioned. They found a girl, useless, with more than one gunshot wounds. Detectives found there have been indicators of pressured access to the apartment and the lady’s automobile used to be lacking.

Neighbors mentioned they heard gunshots round 8 a.m., Horelica mentioned. And members of the family had spent lots of the day seeking to textual content and speak to the lady sooner than one circle of relatives member got here and entered the apartment the place they noticed her and known as police.

Matt DeGrood is a basic task and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for group newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel and the Fort Bend Star.



