Woman caught on bank drive-thru camera with puppy in her lap cashing fraudulent check – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In Oakland Park, Florida, the Broward Sheriff’s Office is hoping for a step forward in their efforts to seize a criminal. According to stories, an unidentified girl drove to the TD Bank in Oakland Park with a puppy on her lap and cashed a fraudulent $2,000 check. The girl stands accused of stealing a checkbook and different property after breaking right into a automobile in Miami-Dade in January.
If you might have any information that may assist the deputies in this situation, please don’t hesitate to achieve out to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember that you’ll stay nameless and be eligible for a praise of as much as $5,000.
