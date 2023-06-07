Woman arrested after Los Angeles County pursuit

A girl used to be taken into custody on Tuesday night time following a multi-county pursuit.

The suspect used to be first stopped in San Juan Capistrano for a welfare take a look at. However, she sped off at the 5 Freeway, main government into L.A. County, as reported by way of California Highway Patrol.

Despite previous being hit with a spike strip, the compact SUV refused to drag over and endured riding at the freeway because the tires started to go to pot.

Throughout the pursuit, the motive force used to be reportedly at the telephone.

Eventually, each entrance tires peeled off, leaving the suspect to force on rims. A patrol car effectively carried out a pit maneuver at the suspect, in the long run finishing the chase.

Initially, the girl refused to go out her car. As officials approached the auto, pepper bombs have been deployed. However, the girl used to be in the end taken into custody with out additional incident.





