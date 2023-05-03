Woman arrested after allegedly using Facebook Marketplace to rob victims

In Sarasota, Florida, a girl named Cly’etavia Ashonna Lee used to be arrested on Tuesday night time for reportedly robbing two other people whom she met during the Facebook Marketplace.

The North Port Police division said that Lee had made plans to promote a car that have been posted on Facebook Marketplace to the victims who met her on South Biscayne Boulevard. However, upon their arrival, they have been held at gunpoint via Lee, who proceeded to take hundreds of greenbacks in money and credit playing cards. Lee then tried to make the most of the ones credit playing cards at quite a lot of places.

Following an investigation, police apprehended Lee in Sarasota, with the help of the Sarasota Police Department. She has been charged with armed theft, irritated attack, and using a telephone to facilitate a prison. Lee is at the moment being held and not using a bond on the Sarasota County Jail.