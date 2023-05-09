Woman accused of killing 2 NYU students in Puerto Rico detained by police

The girl accused of fatally capturing two NYU students in Puerto Rico on Saturday has been detained, officers stated.

Officials identified the two students as Franco Medina, 29, and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, 28. They had been in Puerto Rico to rejoice a pal’s birthday, in keeping with ABC News New York station WABC.

The feminine suspect, noticed in video launched by police, is predicted to look in court docket on Tuesday.

Authorities stated the capturing passed off on Loiza Street in San Juan. Police stated they’re searching for further suspects.

“The NYU community is brokenhearted and shocked by the deaths of two MBA students in Puerto Rico, victims of senseless, tragic gunfire,” NYU spokesperson John Beckman stated. “Our information is that the two students were bystanders caught in an altercation between two unrelated groups.”

According to Beckman, Ruiz and Medina had been section of a small staff of students who traveled to Puerto Rico on holiday.

“NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early,” Beckman stated.

The college stated it’s offering counseling products and services to make stronger students and those that knew the sufferers.

“The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured. NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community,” Beckman stated.

Students from the NYU Stern School of Business arranged a GoFundMe to lend a hand the households of Ruiz and Medina.

ABC News’ Joshua Hoyos contributed to this document.