Woman accused of attacking 74-year-old at Long Beach bus stop arrested

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — A girl accused of assaulting a 74-year-old girl at a Long Beach bus stop has been arrested, police introduced.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Amber Jackson used to be charged with one rely of prison battery and one rely of elder abuse.

She used to be arrested round 12:45 p.m. within the 6000 block of Cherry Avenue. Her bail used to be set at $50,000.

The incident, which used to be captured on surveillance video, came about simply after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, close to South Street and Orange Avenue, police stated.

When officials arrived, they discovered the girl – who used to be known as Socorro de l. a. Mora – with minor accidents. She suffered bruising below her eyes, in line with her son.

“Emotionally, she’s devastated, you know?” stated Jesus Ramirez about his mom. “She can’t go out the house because she doesn’t feel safe anymore.”

Police say De l. a. Mora used to be status at the bus stop when Jackson approached her. She allegedly known as the sufferer a reputation and driven her into the road.

Jackson fled the scene sooner than police arrived.

According to citizens within the house, Jackson walks round that Long Beach intersection continuously. People informed ABC7 they see her nearly each day.

“That’s the first time I have ever seen Amber do something like that,” stated resident Shirley Brown, who stated the suspect is homeless and struggles with dependancy. “I never saw her do anything like that. I see her do crazy stuff like take her clothes off … and I say, ‘Amber! You better put your clothes back on before I call the police,’ and she’ll put her clothes back on.”

A reason for the attack stays below investigation.

“A normal person wouldn’t do that,” stated Ramirez. “I think she has mental issues.”

Brown stated Jackson used to be getting lend a hand however did not proceed. Meanwhile, someone with information is advised to touch the Long Beach Police Department.