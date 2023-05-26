WNBA point guard Courtney Vandersloot on championship dreams with the New York Liberty team





WNBA point guard Courtney Vandersloot lately spoke to CBS News about her championship dreams with the New York Liberty team. Ahead of the team’s sport towards the Connecticut Sun, Vandersloot sat down with “CBS Mornings” to talk about how the team dynamic works with such a lot of big name gamers, together with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.

The New York Liberty hasn’t ever received a franchise championship, and Vandersloot shared that it will be an enormous accomplishment for the team to succeed in this objective. As a extremely professional athlete, Vandersloot performs a crucial position on the court docket in serving to the team reach luck.

