WNBA Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon suspended

The WNBA has suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for 2 video games because of feedback she allegedly made to former participant Dearica Hamby referring to her being pregnant. Hammon used to be suspended with out pay after a months-long investigation stemming from Hamby’s allegation that she used to be bullied and manipulated for pregnancy. The WNBA discovered Hammon to have violated league and crew appreciate within the place of work insurance policies, and the league additionally rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick out within the 2025 draft for violating league regulations referring to impermissible participant advantages. Las Vegas didn’t grasp a 2024 pick out within the first around because of a prior business. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert mentioned, “It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams.” The league inquiry concerned interviews with 33 folks and a assessment of texts, emails, and different paperwork. The gamers’ union had driven for an inquiry into whether or not Hamby’s rights below the league’s 2020 hard work settlement had been violated, in addition to state and federal regulations. The season of the protecting champion Aces will get started on Saturday at Seattle earlier than enjoying at Los Angeles towards Hamby and the Sparks on May 25. WFAA can also be adopted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
LAS VEGAS — The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for 2 video games Tuesday for feedback Hammon allegedly made to former participant Dearica Hamby about her being pregnant.
Hammon used to be suspended with out pay after the months-long investigation stemming from Hamby’s allegation that she used to be bullied and manipulated for pregnancy.
The WNBA discovered Hammon violated league and crew appreciate within the place of work insurance policies. The league additionally rescinded the Aces’ first-round pick out within the 2025 draft for violating league regulations referring to impermissible participant advantages. Las Vegas did not have a 2024 pick out within the first around on account of a previous business.
“It is critical that we uphold the values of integrity and fairness, which create a level playing field for our teams,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “The Aces failed to adhere to league rules and regulations and have been disciplined accordingly. We are also disheartened by the violation of our Respect in the Workplace policies and remain committed to ensuring that enhanced training is conducted and standards are followed across all WNBA teams.”
The impermissible advantages had been in reference to negotiations for an extension of Hamby’s participant contract. She had signed a two-year extension remaining June. Hamby used to be traded on Jan. 21 to the Los Angeles Sparks.
After she used to be traded, she posted on Instagram: “Being traded is a part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.”
The gamers’ union had driven for an inquiry into whether or not Hamby’s rights below the league’s 2020 hard work settlement had been violated, in addition to state and federal regulations. The league investigation integrated interviews with 33 folks and a assessment of texts, emails and different paperwork.
The protecting champion Aces open up the season on Saturday at Seattle earlier than enjoying at Los Angeles towards Hamby and the Sparks on May 25.