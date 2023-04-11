WNBA Draft: Aliyah Boston Goes No. 1 to Indiana Fever

When Aliyah Boston used to be 12 years previous, she took a 1,700-mile adventure together with her sister to their aunt’s house in Massachusetts from the U.S. Virgin Islands, hoping to change into a just right sufficient basketball participant to pass to school totally free and perhaps someday make it to the W.N.B.A.

Boston fulfilled that dream on Monday night time at Spring Studios in New York when the Indiana Fever decided on her with the primary select within the W.N.B.A. draft. Boston is the University of South Carolina’s second-ever No. 1 select within the draft; A’ja Wilson used to be the primary, in 2018.

The variety didn’t come as a marvel, as Boston were related with the Fever since they landed the primary select on the draft lottery in November. Boston, a ahead, will sign up for a former South Carolina teammate, guard Destanni Henderson, in Indiana.

With Henderson in 2021-22, Boston had the most efficient statistical season of her occupation, finishing it with a countrywide championship win over Connecticut. Boston and Henderson will glance to recreate that profitable chemistry for the Fever, who’ve been one thing of a punching bag for the remainder of the league.