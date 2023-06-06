With Texas Tech faithful sold, Joey McGuire is poised to lead Red Raiders to long-awaited breakthrough





In Dallas, Joey McGuire just lately made an look at the Wreck ‘Em Tour and didn’t disappoint. He led a “Raider Power!” chant that used to be loud sufficient for any person within the neighborhood, permitting them to know that the passionate Red Raider supporters had taken over the Happiest Hour bar and front room. Speaking to CBS Sports, McGuire said that he relates to the staff’s mentality and is excited to be part of it. He added that the enthusiasts have embraced him, in spite of earlier disappointments in regards to the seek for a trainer in a position to restoring this system’s luck closing skilled underneath the management of Mike Leach.

However, with McGuire comes a brand new stage of enthusiasm and self belief that units him except earlier coaches. He has a blue-collar mentality, proud Texan roots, and made an instantaneous have an effect on upon being employed in November of 2021. His first season at Texas Tech introduced this system its maximum wins since 2013, its first successful report in convention play since 2009, and a program-first season sweep of SEC-bound convention flagships Texas and Oklahoma. Texas Tech enthusiasts now imagine they’ve in any case discovered the chief they’ve been in search of.

According to Cody Campbell, Texas Tech regent and member of the hiring committee that landed McGuire, “so many coaches today are trying to manage expectations. … [McGuire] didn’t do that. He believes what he says, and his own belief helps the team, too. He has confidence in them. I love it.” McGuire has a monitor report of manufacturing successful groups, starting along with his 13-year stint as a trainer at Cedar Hill High School the place he received 3 state titles. He additionally helped Baylor succeed in Big 12 name rivalry underneath each Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda.

Now, Texas Tech has reason why to imagine it could actually compete with the most productive of them, particularly with 16 returning starters making a buzz that hasn’t been felt in a while. They plan to take complete good thing about the brand new soccer amenities, in conjunction with their rabid fanbase, to stake their declare at the frontier of faculty soccer’s ever-changing panorama. McGuire’s message is transparent: Texas Tech enthusiasts won’t ever depart a sport wondering the staff’s effort. With McGuire on the helm, his gamers purchase in, and the tradition he is construction is propelling the staff ahead.



