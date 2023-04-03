Wine Pairing Event Highlights The Flavors Of Italy

Local consumers are invited to discover the artwork of meals and wine pairing because the Lombardi Cucina Italiana hosts an unique wine pairing tournament.

The Banfi Wine Pairing Dinner will happen on April 13 on the Lombardi Cucina Italiana in Frisco. The eating place’s sommelier has moderately decided on a Banfi wine to enrich each and every direction within the five-course tournament menu.

The wines will goal to focus on the flavors of the eating place’s vintage Italian dishes which are made the usage of high quality, in the neighborhood sourced components.

The tournament menu will function a Tuscan-style tomato and bread salad, conventional roman oxtail sauce ragu, pan fried foie gras and darkish chocolate creme brulee.

Event organizers recommend the dinner is acceptable for each a seasoned wine gourmet, in addition to those who merely recognize the finer issues in lifestyles.

The dinner will start with a cocktail greeting at 6:30 pm, adopted by means of a five-course wine pairing dinner at 7:00 pm.

Owners of Lombardi Cucina Italiana describe the eating place as a birthday party of unique Italian delicacies with a contemporary contact. Its common menu provides a big selection of pasta, fish, meats and bring.

Along with an infinite choice of wine, Lombardi Cucina Italiana additionally provides a curated choice of hand made cocktails.

The eating place’s environment goals to remind consumers of an outdoor villa in Italy surrounded by means of olive bushes, Italian marble and Venetian Chandeliers.

Reservations for the development are priced at $135+ in line with individual, and seating is proscribed.

Lombardi Cucina Italiana is positioned at 6655 Winning Circle Drive in Frisco. For extra information and to make a reservation, click here.

