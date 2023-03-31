Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals

Russian and Belarusian gamers will have the ability to compete at Wimbledon as impartial athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from final yr

LONDON — Russian and Belarusian gamers will have the ability to compete at Wimbledon as impartial athletes after the All England Club on Friday reversed its ban from final yr.

The gamers should conform to “appropriate conditions,” together with no longer expressing beef up for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They additionally should no longer obtain investment “from the Russian and/or Belarusian states (including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by the states) in relation to their participation in The Championships,” the All England Club mentioned in a observation.

Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian gamers to compete as impartial athletes.

“We also consider alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment,” the membership mentioned. “There was a strong and very disappointing reaction from some governing bodies in tennis to the position taken by the All England Club and the LTA last year with consequences which, if continued, would be damaging to the interests of players, fans, The Championships and British tennis.”

This yr’s Wimbledon match will get started on July 3. The ladies’s ultimate is scheduled for July 15 and the boys’s ultimate on July 16.

