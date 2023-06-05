Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3? Sequel confirmed





‘Hocus Pocus’ enthusiasts have fun! According to a contemporary article within the New York Times, it seems like a 3rd installment of the cherished franchise is within the works. While information about ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ are scarce at this level, the news was once confirmed by means of Disney govt Sean Bailey, who additionally mentioned quite a lot of different upcoming tasks together with live-action diversifications of ‘Lilo And Stitch’, ‘Hercules’, and ‘Moana’.

The unique ‘Hocus Pocus’ was once launched in 1993 and has since won a large cult following, turning into a staple of Halloween viewing. After just about 3 many years, the sequel ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ in the end premiered closing September on Disney+, environment a new file for overall mins watched in a streaming movie throughout its opening weekend, in keeping with Entertainment Weekly.

As for ‘Hocus Pocus 3’, there had been no casting bulletins made but, so it stays to be observed whether or not Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will go back to reprise their iconic roles because the Sanderson sisters. However, Midler has expressed enthusiasm for the potential of a 3rd movie, pronouncing in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she would signal on if the chance arose.

It’s unclear what the plot of the 3rd movie will entail, however with the good fortune of the former installments and the long-lasting attraction of the franchise, enthusiasts are positive to be eagerly expecting to any extent further news. In the intervening time, why no longer revisit the unique and get within the spooky spirit this Halloween?

