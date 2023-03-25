Will Cam Newton landing a starting job in the NFL?

Newton is adamant he’s amongst the 32 very best quarterbacks in the NFL, however his damage historical past, restricted are compatible with present NFL offenses, and massive persona make him a chance

AUBURN, Ala. — Veteran quarterback Cam Newton attended Auburn’s professional day, throwing over 30 passes in entrance of NFL scouts on Tuesday.

It wasn't simply a option to get extra scouts in the construction to observe Auburn's draft hopefuls, as Newton confirmed he nonetheless has lots left in the tank in spite of now not enjoying in any respect in 2022 and most effective seeing the box sparingly in 2021.

The 33-year-old is adamant he’s nonetheless amongst the 32 very best quarterbacks in the NFL, however his damage historical past, restricted are compatible with the majority of present NFL offenses, and considerations about his angle and willingness to be a backup are contributing components to his present standing as a loose agent.

Matt Williamson and Brian Peacock of the Peacock and Williamson NFL display mentioned Newton’s tough state of affairs as he tries to get again onto an NFL box this season.

"It's hard to find the fit," Peacock said. "Is he willing to be Josh McCown where he's a journeyman backup? Or does he envision himself as a starter and wants starter money? He's going to be 34 years old [and] the biggest thing about his style of play is that he's not as athletic as he once was."

Newton did not precisely do himself any favors together with his play in 2021. Filling in as an emergency starter following Sam Darnold’s shoulder damage, Newton went 0-5 whilst finishing 66 passes for 676 yards – in conjunction with 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.