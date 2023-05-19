Will Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson go No. 2 in NBA Draft?

The NBA Draft lottery happened in Chicago this week, with the San Antonio Spurs successful the highest prize. However, the race for the second one total select has intensified on the draft mix, as Alabama’s Brandon Miller and G League Ignite’s Scoot Henderson vie for the spot.

The festival has transform increasingly more fascinating, as experiences counsel Miller has struggled in exercises and interviews with groups, and Henderson has been criticized for allegedly taking it simple all through the second one part of the G League season.

In a contemporary episode of the “Locked On NBA Big Board” podcast, hosted by means of Rafael Barlowe and that includes Richard Stayman, the 2 mentioned how every athlete can distinguish themselves between the mix and the NBA Draft, which is able to happen on June 22.

Stayman spoke in regards to the damaging experiences on Miller, announcing, “By all accounts, Brandon Miller has always been very charismatic, good with the media, good in his interviewing. I can’t imagine it would be different with an NBA team. It just doesn’t match with what we’ve seen the last six months of him playing.”

Barlowe reported that Miller can have had a nasty week because of sickness, noting, (*2*)

Meanwhile, Henderson has have shyed away from damaging rumors, however can have suffered because of how the lottery shook out. Charlotte and Portland, who dangle the second one and 3rd alternatives respectively, have already got All-Star-level level guards on their rosters. Barlowe famous that Henderson is probably not the straight forward number one ball-handler in his new crew.