Why Texas Rangers Sandy León wears No. 12





Sandy León, a veteran catcher in Major League Baseball, modified his jersey quantity to No. 12 this season with the Texas Rangers as a reminder of the worst day of his existence. On (*12*) 18, 2020, whilst enjoying for Cleveland, León won indicators from his house safety device and came upon a horrific scene on his digicam app. His spouse was once screaming and praying, and their then-15-month-old daughter, Nahomy, was once mendacity immobile and crimson at the flooring – she had fallen into the yard pool. Panicking, León referred to as any individual from the workforce, and so they chartered a personal jet to get him to his daughter right away.

When government arrived on the scene, they advised León and his spouse that Nahomy have been within the pool for twelve mins. Doctors warned the couple that despite the fact that Nahomy survived, she would most probably have mind harm and bodily difficulties. Miraculously, Nahomy started respiring on her personal and began speaking when the tubes have been got rid of from her throat. Doctors could not provide an explanation for Nahomy’s restoration, and a couple of referred to as it a miracle. She is now completely wholesome and can flip 4 later this month.

Reminiscing about what came about, any individual urged to León that he will have to exchange to No. 12 to mark the interminable time his daughter spent within the pool. When he joined the Rangers this season, he in the end were given the quantity that implies such a lot to his circle of relatives. Each time he wears the jersey, he says a bit prayer to provide thank you that the quantity did not take his liked daughter away. León feels blessed and thankful each time he is going onto the sphere realizing that his daughter is wholesome and not anything came about to her.