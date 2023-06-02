Why Cowboys don’t need DeAndre Hopkins, but why they should still be interested





DeAndre Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowl huge receiver, is unsigned and keen to fit up for some other NFL team. Just don’t rely at the Cowboys, who entered the offseason in pursuit of pass-catching lend a hand, becoming a member of the sweepstakes. Coach Mike McCarthy necessarily mentioned “thanks, but no thanks” when requested about Hopkins this week, pronouncing he “really likes the look of our group.”

Is it the proper manner from a workforce reputedly all-in on creating a run this yr? Let’s make the case for Dallas shying clear of a possible Hopkins pursuit, and discover why America’s Team may also be creating a mistake:

Why the Cowboys don’t need Hopkins

Let’s get started with Hopkins himself: The title and popularity are there, but are the new effects? Two years in the past, D-Hop would’ve been a no brainer of a goal, contemporary off 4 directly 1,100-yard seasons. Since 2021, he is performed simply 19 general video games, did not transparent 750 yards in a season, and posted a career-low yards-per-catch (11.2) mark. Soon to be 31, and conceivably searching for a beautiful penny after the harm susceptible Odell Beckham Jr. secured $15 million from the Ravens, he’d most likely be a pricey higher-risk condominium.

It’s additionally unclear whether or not Hopkins would keep content material in a secondary position. The Cowboys offense is ready to reembrace its run sport with McCarthy taking up play-calling, and when it does air it out, quarterback Dak Prescott already has a relied on No. 1 goal in CeeDee Lamb, who will be longing for his personal high-volume alternative whilst eligible for a brand new deal. Though Michael Gallup still has to turn out he can keep wholesome, the Cowboys additionally have already got a brand new veteran sidekick in Brandin Cooks, who is been similarly as productive — to not point out speedier — in recent times.

Why the Cowboys should be interested

Everything else about Dallas’ offseason suggests Hopkins should be at the radar, without or with a somewhat excessive price ticket. Between tagging Tony Pollard, obtaining Cooks and in addition buying and selling for Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys have operated as though they’re bent on seizing the NFC East in 2023. That would possibly no longer sound unexpected, but making an allowance for that Cooks and Gilmore are each 30 or over (or quickly to be) and slotting into beginning jobs, it is transparent they’re extra concerned with maximizing their present (expiring?) window with Prescott than having a look some distance down the road. In that case, you need to do a complete lot worse than renting Hopkins for a yr or two.

And but even so, even supposing Cooks proves to be a profitable spouse for Lamb at the out of doors, since when are NFL groups prohibited from bolstering intensity at a top rate place? Dalton Schultz’s departure at tight finish opens up some possible red-zone snaps that might are compatible a route-runner of Hopkins’ measurement and method really well, and 2022 was once a chief instance of what occurs when Prescott’s supporting forged is not deep sufficient downfield. Even Hopkins at 75 p.c would most likely be a transparent improve of whomever Dallas deems WR3 getting into the season, and it is not like this workforce is completely devoid of wage cap house, both.