Why Apple’s new mixed reality headset is making a splash





Apple has after all introduced its much-anticipated mixed reality headset, "Vision Pro," throughout its international builders convention on Monday. The tech massive's undertaking into "spatial computing" with its novel headset is being carefully watched for its possible affect at the trade. Brian Heater, {hardware} editor at TechCrunch, delves into the headset's importance and different standout moments from the convention with CBS News.


