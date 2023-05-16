Why 76ers’ Doc Rivers era absolutely needed to end following their latest postseason collapse





The Doc Rivers Era in Philadelphia has come to a painful end after a disappointing playoff run. It’s self-evident that the Sixers squandered a number of years beneath his management. This end used to be all the time most likely to occur since Rivers used to be by no means the suitable particular person for the task. The 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday most effective showed this reality. The Celtics had Doc Rivers and the Sixers the place they sought after them once they had been down 3-2.

The Sixers’ choice to rent Rivers within the first position used to be loopy, because the definition of madness is doing the similar factor over and over and anticipating other effects. After 3 seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers fired Doc Rivers. While this news is technically new, it does now not really feel sudden. This experiment has been painful and irritating for Sixers’ fanatics.

Rivers’ groups had blown more than one 3-2 sequence leads in his occupation, together with the final sequence in opposition to the Celtics. He has been at the flawed sideline for 3 of the 13 blown 3-1 sequence leads in all the historical past of the NBA. He has essentially the most losses for a trainer in NBA historical past, going 6-10 in Game 7s and 17-33 in video games the place that they had a possibility to clinch a playoff sequence.

Rivers’ groups could not shut the deal seven instances, even if they had been up 3-2 or higher. Teams beneath nice drive steadily take at the persona and vibe of their head coaches, and is the reason his groups’ underwhelming moments in key video games.

The Sixers had a well-made combine for a championship run, together with Embiid, who gained his first MVP, Harden’s glimpses of greatness, PJ Tucker’s official spark, and Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris as key individuals. However, it is onerous to shut the deal with no trainer who can win key playoff sequence.

The transfer to fireplace Doc Rivers is step one at the highway forward for the Sixers to discover a trainer who can deliver them a championship. The Phoenix Suns have inexplicably moved on from Monty Williams, who can be a really perfect are compatible in Philly. Nick Nurse and Mike Budenholzer also are available on the market, however the Sixers have to act rapid to safe the most efficient trainer for their workforce.



