Who’s to blame for another Dallas Mavericks collapse?

The Dallas Mavericks are sputtering on the worst time, now .500 at the season after another loss.

DALLAS — Dallas is now .500 at the season after another loss with Luka Doncic sidelined, and on a postgame version of the Locked On Mavericks podcast, hosts Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris mentioned who merits the blame for dropping a winnable recreation.

- Advertisement - Between head trainer Jason Kidd, superstar scorer Kyrie Irving, and function gamers like Christian Wood and Jaden Hardy, the disappointing 2nd part was once a staff effort.

“I watched this fourth quarter saying fourth quarters are normally Kyrie time,” Harris stated at the display. “But when was once the ultimate time Kyrie has had to in point of fact elevate a staff with no need a celebrity with him?

“He’s used to Luka doing his stuff in the first quarter so (Kyrie) can save himself … it felt like he was tired in the fourth quarter.”

- Advertisement - Irving was once scoreless within the fourth quarter and shot simply 2-11 from the sector in the second one part total after touchdown awkwardly on Grizzlies ahead Dillon Brooks and tweaking his bothersome proper foot.

Still, the Mavs’ loss of offensive creativity didn’t assist, both.

“I start with Jason Kidd for sure, because this team doesn’t run an offense,” Angstadt stated. “So while you get down to those moments … I didn’t just like the photographs they were given, as it felt like numerous them had been rushed on the finish fo the shot clock, it felt like they had been compelled up.

“It’s just ‘what can one guy do?’”

To make issues worse, Kidd selected as soon as once more to now not name timeouts whilst Memphis made its run, as a substitute opting for to let the gamers really feel it out and climate the typhoon themselves.