Who won the iditarod 2023?

The global’s most famed sled canine race has topped its 2023 winner.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Ryan Redington on Tuesday won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, bringing his six canine off the Bering Sea ice to the end line on Nome’s major side road.

Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., referred to as the "Father of the Iditarod." He helped co-found the exhausting race throughout Alaska that used to be first held in 1973.

“My grandpa, dad and Uncle Joee are all in the Mushing Hall of Fame. I got big footsteps to follow,” Ryan Redington wrote in his race biography. He up to now won the Junior Iditarod in 1999 and 2000. His father, Raymie, is a 10-time Iditarod finisher.

Redington, who’s Inupiat, turns into the 6th Alaska Native musher to win the global’s most famed sled canine race.

The just about 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race started March 5 in Willow for 33 mushers, who traveled over two mountain levels, the frozen Yukon River and on the Bering Sea ice. Since then, 3 mushers have scratched. A fan-friendly ceremonial start was held in Anchorage the day prior to.

It was the smallest field ever to begin a race, one wanting the first race run.

Among those that scratched used to be defending champion Brent Sass, who used to be main when he withdrew Saturday over concerns for his health. as a result of periodontal problems.

He used to be doing OK and resting in the neighborhood of Unalakleet, he posted on Instagram Sunday. The Iditarod used to be taking care of his canine, he stated.

Sass stated he were ill the whole race with a foul chilly. Then on Friday “some cracked enamel began giving me problems and over a 12-hour duration become just about insufferable ache,” he said. “My frame principally shutdown and for 2 runs I simply held on. Ultimately I couldn’t take care of the canine.“

He stated the less warm temperatures, dipping to minus 30 F (minus 34 C), have been making his canine crew more potent, nevertheless it made him weaker.

For the first a part of the race, mushers dealt with high temperatures, inflicting some to change their methods.

Redington will earn about $50,000 for successful. The precise quantity won’t be calculated till the general choice of finishers are recognized to separate the prize handbag.

Besides Redington, the two mushers chasing him to Nome also are Alaska Natives, Pete Kaiser, who is Yup’ik and won the 2019 Iditarod, and Richie Diehl, who’s Dena’ina Athbascan.

Redington won the Iditarod in his sixteenth take a look at. He scratched from seven of the ones races, however his efficiency this decade has been the perfect of his profession. He completed 9th remaining yr, 7th in 2021 and 8th in 2020 — his best different most sensible 10 finishes prior to this yr’s race.

Redington splits his time between Alaska and Wisconsin. He trains his canine in Brule, Wisconsin, in the fall and iciness. He races in Alaska and Minnesota starting in December. In the summers, he has a sled canine excursion for vacationers in the ski neighborhood of Girdwood, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Anchorage.

In January 2022, Redington used to be coaching in northern Wisconsin when a snowmobile driver veered into his dog team, injuring two canine, prior to dashing off.

One of the canine, Wildfire, suffered a damaged rear tibia, fibula and femur however recovered after a couple of surgical procedures and began this yr’s race. However, Redington dropped him at the checkpoint in Skwentna an afternoon after the legit get started.