Who is Sam Bennett? Meet the Texas amateur golfer at the Masters

The Madisonville local simply tied for the second-best ranking after 3 rounds by way of an amateur in Masters historical past.
TEXAS, USA — An unfamiliar identify was once close to the most sensible of the leaderboard at the Masters this weekend in Aggies star Sam Bennett.
The Madisonville local made historical past Sunday morning as gamers completed up the 3rd spherical after a number of climate delays.
Bennett’s score of 4-under par after 54 holes tied for the second-best mark by an amateur in Masters history. Bennett was once the winner of remaining yr’s U.S. Amateur at the Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey as a fifth-year megastar at Texas A&M.
According to Golf.com, Bennett gained SEC Golfer of the Year as a senior and was once additionally a finalist for the Fred Haskins Award, which is awarded to the country’s most sensible golfer.
READ MORE: Here are the Masters payouts for each and every participant relying on their completing place
Even although Bennett has NIL offers with Ping and a couple of different firms, regardless of the place he finishes, he would possibly not make a dime off his placement at the Masters because of his amateur standing.
Bennett took a go back and forth to Augusta National a couple of weeks in the past with trainer Brian Kortan who shall be Sam’s caddie for the event.
“I know it sounds crazy, but I know all the slopes and where to miss it and not to miss it,” Bennett mentioned about Augusta. “I am soaking it all in. I feel like I’m prepared. I am going to have fun, but I’m not treating it like a hit and giggle. I am here to compete.”
Bennett additionally made the minimize at remaining yr’s U.S. Open. In addition, Bennett has performed a couple of PGA Tour occasions to begin his younger occupation.
No amateur golfer has ever gained the Masters.
tale by way of Source link