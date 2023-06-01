Who is Mike Miles? Former DISD superintendent to lead Houston ISD

Mike Miles served as Dallas ISD’s superintendent from 2012 to 2015 when he resigned.

Under the shroud of secrecy, Mike Miles used to be formally sworn in as the brand new HISD superintendent Thursday because the Texas Education Agency takes keep an eye on of the state’s greatest faculty district. - Advertisement -

In his first tv interview, Miles advised KHOU 11 News that no HISD faculties are at the reducing block –at least now not but.

“I don’t think it would be prudent to close any schools,” Miles mentioned. “We’re going to take a look at faculties intently even though over the yr and spot if there is any faculties that want to be closed.

Miles mentioned he is laser-focused at the challenge to hand. - Advertisement -

“Look, the process is to ensure we’ve got efficient faculties, the most efficient faculties for our youngsters – and that’s what we’re going to be targeted in this yr,” he said. “And if I will’t get the process performed, can’t get the results, then I’d want to be fired.

Miles is beneath a 21-day meantime contract till he may also be officially sworn in by way of the board, which used to be additionally appointed by way of the TEA.

In mid-May, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner mentioned Miles have been selected however TEA refuted the ones claims, announcing nobody have been decided on but. - Advertisement -

Miles prior to now served because the Dallas ISD superintendent the place his tenure used to be surrounded by way of controversy, in accordance to a 2015 file from our sister station, WFAA.

READ: New HISD superintendent, board of managers introduced as state takes keep an eye on

Mike Miles’ background

Miles used to be prior to now indexed because the CEO of an training corporate based totally in Colorado referred to as Third Future Schools. According to the company’s website, it focuses on turning round “chronically failing schools.” The corporate has labored with a couple of Texas faculty districts, together with Midland ISD, Ector County ISD, Austin ISD and Beaumont ISD.

Miles prior to now served as DISD’s superintendent from 2012 till he resigned in June 2015.