White House, Republican negotiators clash over spending caps in debt talks





In the midst of debt talks, there's ongoing war of words between the White House and Republican negotiators relating to spending caps. CBS News experiences that in spite of the time limit drawing near for the U.S. to default on its money owed, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy believes {that a} sufficient answer to the problem stays conceivable. However, he additionally stated that there are nonetheless issues that require consideration. Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion supplies extra information at the scenario from Capitol Hill.


