Where to Stay in Toronto When You Visit (Updated 2023)



Posted: 4/11/2023 | April eleventh, 2023

While it’s going to lack the scenic perspectives of Vancouver or the historical attraction of Montreal, Toronto has so much going for it.

The CN Tower, one of the vital tallest free-standing buildings in the arena, may also be discovered right here, and there are a lot of museums and galleries, together with the Ontario Science Center and the Royal Ontario Museum. There’s additionally an enormous Chinatown, boasting tasty reasonable eats; the laid-back Kensington Market and its hippie vibe; and the gorgeous coast of Lake Ontario.

Understandably, with over 3 million other folks calling the town domestic, Toronto occurs to be rather unfold out. And whilst it has a good public transportation machine, it’s a good suggestion to plan out which group you’d like to keep in — ideally in keeping with your pursuits and way of life — so that you received’t waste an excessive amount of time (and cash) in transit).

To lend a hand making a decision the place to keep in Toronto, I’ll spotlight the most efficient neighborhoods beneath, so you’ll be able to make a choice the world that fits your commute genre and finances, as all of them have their very own really feel.

But, earlier than I am getting to the specifics, listed below are some commonplace questions I am getting requested about neighborhoods in Toronto:

What’s the most efficient group for first-time guests?

The centrally situated Downtown Yonge is perhaps essentially the most bustling a part of Toronto. If it’s your first time right here, it’s where to be.

What’s the most efficient group for buying groceries?

Yorkville is overflowing with nice buying groceries alternatives. Everything from distinctive boutiques to multinational chains are represented right here.

What’s the most efficient group for foodies?

Kensington Market and Chinatown, which neighbor every different, are two of the oldest districts — and a really perfect swath of the town in case you’re hungry.

What’s the most efficient group for partying?

The Danforth has a big Greek immigrant inhabitants and is, usually, a a laugh position to spend time in. But as soon as the solar is going down and the lighting fixtures come on, it’s also one of the vital absolute best spaces for partying too.

What’s the most efficient group for feeling like a neighborhood?

Home to the University of Toronto, the Annex is centrally situated and bustling with younger scholars marching to magnificence or striking out at one of the vital many eating places and cafés in this group.

With those questions replied, right here beneath is a extra particular breakdown of every group, with some really useful lodging, so that you’ll know the place to keep in Toronto.

Where to Stay in Toronto for First-Time Visitors: Downtown-Yonge



Downtown Yonge encompasses many microneighborhoods in central Toronto, together with the Entertainment District and an enormous buying groceries space. If you’re right here for the primary time, this can be a beautiful great and bustling position to base your self for some time. You’ll be in the middle of the motion and will get to any a part of the town from right here.

Plus, there are many fascinating issues to see and do right here: the Toronto Eaton Centre, Yonge-Dundas Square, the Canon Theatre, Maple Leaf Gardens, and Old City Hall. You’re only a brief jaunt to the CN Tower as smartly.

The Best Places to Stay in Downtown Yonge:

BUDGET : St. Lawrence Residences & Suites — When it comes to finances lodging, there are only a few, if any, choices in this a part of the town. This no-frills however at ease belongings, situated simply over the border in St. Lawrence, is it. The resort rooms are at the small aspect, and the extra budget-friendly choices have a shared rest room, however the rooms are blank and snug. The rooftop living room is a pleasant position at sundown.

: St. Lawrence Residences & Suites — When it comes to finances lodging, there are only a few, if any, choices in this a part of the town. This no-frills however at ease belongings, situated simply over the border in St. Lawrence, is it. The resort rooms are at the small aspect, and the extra budget-friendly choices have a shared rest room, however the rooms are blank and snug. The rooftop living room is a pleasant position at sundown. MIDRANGE : Chelsea Hotel — This position gives spacious rooms and nice perspectives of the Toronto skyline. Rooms have blackout curtains, plus-sized plasma TVs, extra-comfy king and queen beds, and low machines. There’s additionally a espresso store and wine bar at the premises.

: Chelsea Hotel — This position gives spacious rooms and nice perspectives of the Toronto skyline. Rooms have blackout curtains, plus-sized plasma TVs, extra-comfy king and queen beds, and low machines. There’s additionally a espresso store and wine bar at the premises. LUXURY: Pantages Hotel Downtown — This vintage high-rise resort in the middle of the motion is a swish, trendy belongings and an overly sumptuous position to lay one’s weary head. The 105 rooms have thick queen and king mattresses, Keurig espresso makers, high-thread-count sheets, plush towels, marble toilets, rain showers, and comfort tub merchandise. The resort is especially smartly suited to the ones with theater tickets, because it’s only a stone’s throw clear of historical acting arts venues like The Ed Mirvish Theatre and The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre.

Where to Stay in Toronto for Shopping: Yorkville



If you’re having a look to max out your credit card and/or come domestic with some beautiful issues, your absolute best guess is Yorkville. The group is flush with retail outlets and boutiques, its streets flanked through inviting storefronts which are simply screaming “buy me!” Here you’ll to find the whole thing from Hermès to Versace to the Montreal-based jeweler Maison Birks. Many upscale manufacturers have their flagship retail outlets proper right here.

The Best Places to Stay in Yorkville:

BUDGET : Yorkville Plaza Suites — Given that the group has such an upscale vibe, it’s no marvel that you simply received’t to find any hostels right here. And finances lodging are few and a long way between. But Yorkville Plaza Suites is rather reasonably priced. All rooms have espresso makers, a refrigerator, a small oven, and a table.

: Yorkville Plaza Suites — Given that the group has such an upscale vibe, it’s no marvel that you simply received’t to find any hostels right here. And finances lodging are few and a long way between. But Yorkville Plaza Suites is rather reasonably priced. All rooms have espresso makers, a refrigerator, a small oven, and a table. MIDRANGE : The Yorkville Royal Sonesta — The Royal Sonesta boasts a heated, indoor, rooftop swimming pool, a vodka bar, and an in-house eatery with a menu impressed through the cultural range of Toronto. The rooms have marble toilets, docking stations, LCD televisions, and low makers.

: The Yorkville Royal Sonesta — The Royal Sonesta boasts a heated, indoor, rooftop swimming pool, a vodka bar, and an in-house eatery with a menu impressed through the cultural range of Toronto. The rooms have marble toilets, docking stations, LCD televisions, and low makers. LUXURY: Park Hyatt Toronto —This 219-room belongings (together with 40 suites) opened 1936; in 2017, it underwent an enormous renovation, and the valuables reopened in 2021. The rooms have Bluetooth audio system, blackout curtains, and Nespresso espresso makers. The in-house eatery is an upscale steakhouse.

Where to Stay in Toronto for Foodies: Kensington Market and Chinatown



Kensington Market is a hip, eccentric, and eclectic group that attracts locals from everywhere the town. The streets are covered with funky espresso retail outlets, boulevard meals carts and vehicles, and small eating places that replicate the ethnic and culinary range of Toronto as an entire.

Just to the south is Chinatown, the place you’ll be able to ceremonial dinner on an array of Asian fare to your middle’s and abdomen’s content material: Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, and, after all, Chinese eating places abound in this full of life and a laugh group.

The Best Places to Stay in Kensington Market and Chinatown:

BUDGET : The Planet Traveler Hostel — Set at the northern border of Kensington Market, this eco-friendly hostel boasts unfastened breakfast and a laugh rooftop bar with nice perspectives. The hostel has a mixture of sound asleep choices, all of that have snug beds with nightlights.

: The Planet Traveler Hostel — Set at the northern border of Kensington Market, this eco-friendly hostel boasts unfastened breakfast and a laugh rooftop bar with nice perspectives. The hostel has a mixture of sound asleep choices, all of that have snug beds with nightlights. MIDRANGE : The Beverley — Located simply to the east of Chinatown and Kensington Market, this three-star boutique resort gives rooms with thick, at ease mattresses, wooden floors, and colourful partitions. In the foyer, there’s all the time complimentary top of the range espresso.

: The Beverley — Located simply to the east of Chinatown and Kensington Market, this three-star boutique resort gives rooms with thick, at ease mattresses, wooden floors, and colourful partitions. In the foyer, there’s all the time complimentary top of the range espresso. LUXURY: Ace Hotel — Just south of Chinatown is the Ace Hotel. The inside looks as if you simply walked onto the set of a Wes Anderson movie, as there are many previous typewriters and taxidermy. Rooms come in small, medium, and big — those are actually the names — and all have report avid gamers, walk-in showers, and minibars full of in the neighborhood made merchandise.

Where to Stay in Toronto for Partying: The Danforth



Home to the biggest Greek neighborhood in North America, the place the road indicators in are in English and Greek, the Danforth (aka “Greektown”) is where to come you probably have a hankering for souvlaki or moussaka or you wish to have to see the place they shot portions of the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

But it’s additionally a a laugh position to birthday celebration. The group has a plethora of significant bars and may be domestic to the Danforth Music Hall, the place native and global acts take the degree.

The Best Places to Stay in the Danforth:

BUDGET : The Only Backpackers Inn — With a ground-floor coffee bar, a old fashioned pub stocking over 200 beers from around the globe, and a barbeque space, this hostel is a a laugh, at ease position to spend a couple of days. There are small dorm rooms and personal rooms, a few of that have their very own kitchens. Breakfast is complimentary.

: The Only Backpackers Inn — With a ground-floor coffee bar, a old fashioned pub stocking over 200 beers from around the globe, and a barbeque space, this hostel is a a laugh, at ease position to spend a couple of days. There are small dorm rooms and personal rooms, a few of that have their very own kitchens. Breakfast is complimentary. MIDRANGE : Colour Cube Guest House — Located west of Danforth, the Colour Cube Guest House is — you guessed it — colourful. Rooms are brilliant and cheery, awash in vegetables, purples, oranges, and blues. Guests have get right of entry to to an on-site scooter condominium.

: Colour Cube Guest House — Located west of Danforth, the Colour Cube Guest House is — you guessed it — colourful. Rooms are brilliant and cheery, awash in vegetables, purples, oranges, and blues. Guests have get right of entry to to an on-site scooter condominium. LUXURY: The Broadview Hotel — Located south of Danforth, the Broadview is essentially the most sumptuous belongings in the East End of Toronto. The iconic, historical belongings has 58 rooms, with excessive ceilings, snug beds, huge home windows, darkish wooden floors. The rooftop bar has nice perspectives. This design-friendly resort is a perfect home-away-from-home in Toronto.

Where to Stay in Toronto to Feel like a Local: The Annex



Sitting subsequent to the St. George campus of the University of Toronto, the Annex is bustling with scholars and different younger individuals who walk the streets to patronize the group’s many indie bookshops, funky cafés, reasonably priced eating places, and bustling bars. If you’re having a look to mix in and really feel like a neighborhood, the Annex is a great position to base your self .

The Best Places to Stay in the Annex:

BUDGET : University of Toronto New College Residences — Here you’ll to find over 200 beds for non permanent remains, maximum of which might be unmarried rooms with both unmarried or double beds. It’s no frills, however there’s unfastened Wi-Fi and coin-operated laundry at the premises.

: University of Toronto New College Residences — Here you’ll to find over 200 beds for non permanent remains, maximum of which might be unmarried rooms with both unmarried or double beds. It’s no frills, however there’s unfastened Wi-Fi and coin-operated laundry at the premises. MIDRANGE : Madison Manor Boutique Hotel — This Victorian-style B&B is extremely fascinating and situated only a brief stroll from the subway. Suites have their very own fireplaces and the on-site pub has virtually 200 beers on faucet. The rooms, whilst small, are comfortable and at ease.

: Madison Manor Boutique Hotel — This Victorian-style B&B is extremely fascinating and situated only a brief stroll from the subway. Suites have their very own fireplaces and the on-site pub has virtually 200 beers on faucet. The rooms, whilst small, are comfortable and at ease. LUXURY: The Four Seasons — Located a few blocks west of the Annex, the Four Seasons is the epitome of luxurious. Rooms have shocking perspectives throughout the floor-to-ceiling home windows, plus a stereo machine, desk-side charging stations, granite toilets, and lush gowns. The in-house eatery is Café Boulud from super-chef Daniel Boulud.

***

Toronto has a various mixture of neighborhoods, and all appear to have their very own character and magnificence — even the spaces that neighbor one every other. While it’s simple to get round Toronto on public transportation, it’s all the time a aid to be staying in the a part of the town that jibes together with your pursuits and magnificence. You’ll now not handiest save time however cash too, making sure that you’ll be able to profit from your talk over with Canada’s hottest town.