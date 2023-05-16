Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Where did Jacksonville rank on national list of Best Places to Live?

By accuratenewsinfo
U.S. News and World Report ranks Jacksonville as the 16th best place to live in America.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Jacksonville has moved up 8 spots on the once a year list of best places to live in America.

The ratings are based totally on more than a few elements, together with unemployment price, housing prices, family source of revenue, crime price, schooling, well being care, air high quality, price of dwelling, and climate, with an overview of the 150 biggest towns within the U.S. Jacksonville moved from twenty fourth position in 2022 to sixteenth position in 2023’s list, surpassing Salt Lake City, Portland, Ore., Albany, N.Y., Washington, D.C., Boston, Grand Rapids, Mich., Des Moines, Iowa, and Austin, Texas. No towns moved forward of Jacksonville from final yr’s list.

