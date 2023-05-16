Where did Jacksonville rank on national list of Best Places to Live?





According to U.S. News and World Report, Jacksonville has moved up 8 spots on the once a year list of best places to live in America.

The ratings are based totally on more than a few elements, together with unemployment price, housing prices, family source of revenue, crime price, schooling, well being care, air high quality, price of dwelling, and climate, with an overview of the 150 biggest towns within the U.S. Jacksonville moved from twenty fourth position in 2022 to sixteenth position in 2023’s list, surpassing Salt Lake City, Portland, Ore., Albany, N.Y., Washington, D.C., Boston, Grand Rapids, Mich., Des Moines, Iowa, and Austin, Texas. No towns moved forward of Jacksonville from final yr’s list.

- Advertisement -

Best Waterfront Restaurants: Check out our information to the most productive eating places with a view in Jacksonville’s Beaches.

More Dining with a View: These are our most sensible 10 rooftop eating eating places in Jacksonville.

Coming Soon: Here’s a list of 25 new eating places which can be within the works for Jacksonville in 2023.

- Advertisement -

Jacksonville stays the fourth-highest ranked town in Florida on the list, with Sarasota ranked 5th, Naples ranked 6th, and Melbourne ranked fifteenth – all transferring up from their earlier positions. Other Florida towns that made the list have been Tampa (24), Pensacola (28), Daytona Beach (42), Orlando (52), Tallahassee (60), Port St. Lucie (63), Ocala (67), Fort Myers (91), Lakeland (105), and Miami (138).

Sarasota, Fort Myers, Lakeland, and Port St. Lucie have been additionally named a few of the fastest-growing puts, and Naples, Port St. Lucie, Fort Myers, and Lakeland have been a few of the most sensible 5 most secure puts.

This yr’s list was once crowned by way of Green Bay, Wisc., adopted by way of Huntsville, Ala., Raleigh/Durham, N.C., and Boulder, Colo.

- Advertisement -

Polite Fans: A contemporary learn about discovered that the Jaguars fanbase in Jacksonville is probably the most well mannered within the NFL.

This newest score comes simply days after Forbes named Jacksonville as one of its most sensible puts to retire in 2023, praising the town for an average house worth of $295,000, which is 22 p.c beneath the national reasonable, just right air high quality, plentiful parks, a top ratio of physicians in line with capita, no state source of revenue tax, and being “unusually safe for coastal Florida” in phrases of storm risk.

To view the unranked list of 25 towns highlighted by way of Forbes, click here.