Where and when to watch LIVE; Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Urfi Javed and more; check nominations and winners

Awards season has begun the much-awaited BollywoodLifestyles Awards is right here. Every 12 monthsBollywoodLifestyles celebrates felicitates the exhausting paintings installed via the artists. This yearthe party has simply were given larger with probably the most highest stars from the trade being nominated to win in numerous classes. From Bollywood stars to celebrities of the TV trade have bagged nominations. Kartik AaryanFahmaan KhanHarshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod many extra were indexed. So this is the place when you’ll be able to watch BollywoodLifestyles Awards 2023 reside.

Here’s the entirety you want to find out about BollywoodLifestyles Awards 2023

BollywoodLifestyles Awards 2023 will pass live to tell the tale March 24 at 10 am. You can watch it on BollywoodLifestyles Awards website online in addition to on social media platforms like YouTube BollywoodLifestyles’s web page. The best winners their reactions might be out for you to watch. Films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2Drishyam 2Brahmastra others were nominated within the Best Film Category. Anupam KherAjay DevgnKartik Aaryanothers are up within the race for the Best Actor award. Alia BhattKiara AdvaniKatrina Kaif are nominated for the Best Actress Award. From the TV industryPriyanka Chahar ChoudharyFahmaan KhanAyesha Singh many others were nominated in quite a lot of classes. TV displays like AnupamaaGhum Hai Kisikey Pyaar MeiinKundali Bhagya others are nominated for Best displays.

- Advertisement -

From the South Film industrybig movies like KantaraKGF 2Ponniyin Selvan I others are contesting for the Best Film award. Stars like DhanushJr NTRMrunal ThakurNayantharaSamantha Ruth Prabhu many others have bagged nominations in numerous classes.

This 12 months there was an inclusion of OTT class as smartly. Films like Kartik Aaryan’s FreddyAlia Bhatt’s challenge DarlingsDeepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan extra are within the nominations checklist. You can check all of the large nominations right here. Are you excited to know all of the large winners? We defintely are! Stay tuned to BollywoodLifestyles for extra updates.

- Advertisement -



***************].





