When is Taco Bell bringing back the Beefy Crunch Burrito?

The Beefy Crunch Burrito is coming round again this summer season at Taco Bell places national.

Its go back comes after the speedy meals chain held a vote to resurrect both the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco. Taco Bell declared the burrito as the contest winner on Thursday morning with its restricted go back coming in early August.

“Fans first discovered their love for this iconic burrito when it was welcomed to menus in 2010,” according to Taco Bell. “It quickly became a fan favorite across the nation and, although it was officially removed from menus in 2011, it made multiple returns as a limited time offer until 2018.”

POV: You voted and now the Beefy Crunch Burrito returns in early August. Posted through Taco Bell on Thursday, April 13, 2023

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's best native and nationwide headlines despatched for your e mail inbox each and every weekday morning with our 3News to GO! publication

The Beefy Crunch Burrito options seasoned red meat, Flamin’ Hot Fritos, reduced-fat bitter cream, seasoned rice and nacho cheese sauce.

“Through revival moments along the years, these limited-time cheesy, crunchy bites have sustained a committed and growing community of cult fans so passionate that it has spiraled into its own movement,” Taco Bell says. “Created by the burrito’s biggest fan, Richard Axton, the Beefy Crunch Movement has inspired a community of over 66,000 followers and counting dedicated to bringing back their ultimate Taco Bell craving.”

The Cool Rand Doritos Locos Taco, in the meantime, first introduced in 2013 sooner than it was once got rid of from the menu in 2019.

