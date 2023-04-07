What’s so fancy about “the world’s most advanced train station”?

Tokyo —What’s being billed as “the world’s most advanced train station” has opened within the western Japanese town of Osaka. Actually a brand new wing of the prevailing Osaka Station, 8 mins away by way of concourse, the “Umekita underground exit” goals so as to add 12,000 passengers to the station’s present day by day footfall of round 300,000 via providing speedier get right of entry to to Kansai International airport and the neighboring prefecture of Wakayama, every other primary tourism vacation spot.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” stationmaster Hiroyuki Watanabe informed state broadcaster NHK when the 4 new train platforms opened for provider in mid-March. “This is not just a different kind of train station — it’s a next-stage station.”

“The new station will have a huge impact on foot traffic,” gushed native bar proprietor Masao Tejima, chatting with Television Osaka. “Especially post-pandemic, we really have high hopes.”

An symbol equipped via the West Japan Railway Company displays the brand new sliding panel obstacles on a platform on the Umekita underground wing of Osaka Train Station in western Japan, billed as "the world's most advanced train station." West Japan Railway Company



The centerpiece of the high-tech train station is its distinctive floor-to-ceiling panels which — very similar to room dividers in a conventional Japanese houses referred to as fusuma — slide on grooves within the surface; on this case, to give protection to passengers from falling onto the tracks.

The virtual panels additionally flash useful main points about oncoming trains and routes, and in contrast to typical obstacles, can slide into other configurations, accommodating door layouts which might range from train to train.

Over the decade Japanese train and subway operators have invested huge sums to put in plenty of protecting platform obstacles, from low cost, low-tech cables that descend when trains prevent, to $9 million, five-foot-tall sliding protection gates. While the rising use of platform obstacles is in part liable for emerging fares, it is extensively authorised as a important tradeoff given the alarming regularity of passengers tumbling onto tracks, frequently whilst under the influence of alcohol, distracted via their smartphones or on account of sight impairment.

A document via Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute at once correlated the broader use of platform obstacles with lowering the occurrence of falls, from 3,730 in 2014, to one,370 in 2020. The statistics do not remember the steep decline in public transit use all through the pandemic, however the coincidence charge has trended decrease during the last decade, regardless.



The new Osaka Station extension is bristling with different high-tech options: Instead of getting to scan a pay as you go train cross or feed a price ticket right into a turnstile, as an example, some riders can merely walk thru a wide-open walkway provided with a facial reputation scanner. Still in experimental use, the gadget is to be had best to workers of JR West and commuter pass-holders.

Major Japanese transit hubs may also be labyrinthine, and in Osaka, customers can now input their vacation spot in a smartphone app to get customized steering. Each consumer is assigned a novel caricature icon — an onion, or bunch of grapes, as an example — which they’ll see discretely pop up on station indicators as they make their means thru, like a path of pixilated bread crumbs.

Long traces on the loo might turn out to be a factor of the previous, too, as massive virtual toilet indicators display no longer best the place the amenities are for males, girls and other folks with disabilities, however thoughtfully element precisely what number of stalls are unoccupied in every.

Now, that is hospitality.