What’s changed since George Floyd’s death three years ago





On Thursday, May 25, the arena will mark three years since the tragic death of George Floyd. The incident involving his premature dying beneath the knee of Derek Chauvin, a former officer who has since won a conviction, brought about an enormous social justice motion around the globe. In gentle of the development’s 3rd anniversary, Damon Hewitt, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law president and government director, sits down with CBS News to talk about the occasions that experience transpired since 2020.

