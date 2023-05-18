What we know about the Orlando reporter shot and killed while covering Pine Hills murder

- Advertisement -

Dylan Lyons, a 24-year-old TV reporter with Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, was tragically shot and killed while reporting on an earlier shooting in the neighborhood of Pine Hills on Thursday. His photographer – Jesse Walden – was also shot and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the suspect as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, who has been arrested. Mina believes Moses is responsible for the shooting spree on Thursday that killed Lyons, 9-year-old T’yonna Major, and 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. Walden and the young girl’s mother were also shot but survived.

- Advertisement -

Deputies said Lyons and Walden were ambushed and shot by Moses in their truck while reporting at the scene of a murder on Thursday.





- Advertisement -

Lyons had been working for News 13 since July 2022. Here’s what else we know about the young journalist:

According to his profile on the news station’s website, Lyons was a graduate of the University of Central Florida with a degree in Journalism and Political Science. Before working in Orlando, Lyons worked for WCJB TV20 in Gainesville.





CONTINUING COVERAGE







Lyons was an award-winning reporter, having been awarded the best “Politics/Elections Series” by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists in 2020. One story that he covered that was especially moving for Lyons was about the murder of a 13-year-old girl because it showed the importance of “ensuring proper protections for the most vulnerable in our society.”

In his personal life, Lyons was reportedly a lover of Orlando’s food scene and enjoyed spending time with his family and dog. On Twitter, a woman named Casey Lynn who said she is his fiancee, wrote: “The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again.”

According to a GoFundMe reportedly set up by his sister, Lyons was also an acting father to his niece and nephew.

“He loved his fiancé and and was a devoted son to his mother and father,” the GoFundMe says. “Dylan would have been 25 years old in March. He was a happy soul and wonderful person in life. My brother was our baby. He was taken too early from us.”