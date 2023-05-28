What to watch as Orlando City B take on New York Red Bulls II in a Memorial Day matchup

The Lions will glance to deal with their unbeaten report at house on Monday evening, sitting with a 3-0-2 report at Osceola County Stadium this marketing campaign. Orlando City B has taken victories from Huntsville City, Inter Miami II and Toronto FC II in Kissimmee so far, whilst fighting to attracts with NYCFC II and Atlanta United 2 at house in 2023, protecting a +5 purpose differential during the 5 contests.