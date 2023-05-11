What they are and a possible solution

Millions of Americans live in areas referred to as number one care deserts, the place healthcare pros are inadequate to supply elementary hospital therapy. These spaces are generally rural, and Floridian counties are now not exempt, with two Tampa Bay counties having been recognized as number one care deserts.

Primary Care Deserts In the Tampa Bay space

- Advertisement -

Tchenavia Atkinson, a resident of Hardee County, recognizes the hardships of having hospital therapy within the space. “We have to travel far in order to see a good doctor,” she says. Hardee County simplest has one clinic and sparse, rural demographics. For many of us residing right here, the potential for discovering a doctor with regards to house is not possible. “I see a doctor all the way in Lakeland,” Atkinson notes.

Specialized hospital therapy is much more tough. Atkinson’s grandmother has many center problems and must shuttle for hours to be able to to find the proper doctor. “She’s 87 years old, and she still has to travel to Sebring or either Tampa or Lakeland in order to see a good specialist because they just don’t have enough here,” says Atkinson, including that it might take months to get an appointment. Desoto County is any other instance of a number one care desolate tract within the Tampa Bay space.

Healthcare pros running in those number one care deserts are generally overburdened, with a upper choice of sufferers to wait to. For instance, consistent with the U.S. Census Bureau, in Hardee and Desoto counties, there are greater than 1,800 folks for each doctor in comparison to Pinellas County, the place there are fewer than 900 folks for each doctor.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Victoria Selley from Advent Health Wauchula is conversant in those demanding situations. “The challenges that we would face with our team in rural communities mean that we are very busy,” she says. “One negative impact of living in a primary care desert is that some people put off essential medical care, which can have long-term negative health effects,” Dr. Selley provides. Some people wait till the ultimate minute or weeks sooner than in quest of assist.

Possible Solution

Making telehealth extra out there is one option to decreasing the space in healthcare get right of entry to. Teladoc is without doubt one of the firms at the leading edge of creating those services and products fashionable. Their “Primary Care 360” program was once introduced all over the pandemic in 2021. “If you can’t really get to see that primary care doctor in person, this is a great way to be able to offer those services like getting your preventative screenings – because we can schedule those things – getting your annual labs, getting refills on your chronic medications,” says Dr. Tiffany Hendricks with Teladoc Health.

- Advertisement -

However, Dr. Hendricks emphasizes that this era comes with sure demanding situations and isn’t the similar as an in-person scientific examination. Also, it does now not permit physicians to the touch sufferers, which might have an effect on prognosis accuracy.

For extra help in figuring out and discovering healthcare on your space, click on here.

For extra information about Teladoc Health, click on here.