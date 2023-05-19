What are the rules regarding a death row inmates last meal?

We’ve all heard of the infamous, extravagant “last meal” that death row inmates are granted. But the question of how much of an expansive meal a death row inmate can have remains.

Before a death row inmate is granted their last meal they go on death watch, which happens after the governor signs their execution warrant. Prior to death watch, an inmate is served three times a day.

The first meal is served at 5 a.m., the second meal from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the third meal from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Food is prepared by prison staff and transported in insulated carts to the cells.

Inmates are given sporks with their meals, and they eat from the provided tray.

Before execution, an inmate may request a last meal. To avoid extravagance, the food to prepare the last meal must cost no more than $40 and must be purchased locally.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, there are 299 people on death row awaiting their execution.