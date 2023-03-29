West Texas Senator speaks on Senate Bill 850

WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) — The Texas Senate authorized Senate Bill 850 on Thursday, March twenty third, written via Senator Cesar Blanco.

This is all to to raised attach rural college districts to psychological well being products and services and assets.

“We’re currently in the biggest mental health crisis of our time and its especially impacting our rural communities.” stated Senator Blanco.

Senator César J. Blanco represents some parts of our West Texas viewing space, together with Pecos, Reeves County or even El Paso County.

Senate Bill 850 will upload a consultant from a rural schooling carrier heart to the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium.

“Children in rural communities are more likely to abuse substances and attempt suicide unfortunately, and its sad. They’re also less likely to have access to behavioral health care when they’re having a mental health episode or some type of emergency. We’ve got to do everything we can to improve access to care, and get rural communities and rural kids connected to mental health resources.” stated Senator Blanco.

Senator Blanco says Texas is house to over 900,000 rural scholars, which grows via 30,000 each and every 12 months. ESCS supplies college districts with products and services to fortify scholars’ psychological, emotional, and social well being.

With many fresh mass college capturing attributed to psychological well being problems, Senator Blanco says this can be a large precedence.

“We’re seeing more mental health issues at a younger age. So we’ve got to do everything to provide proper resources, to help them avoid tragedies like the one we just saw.” stated Senator Blanco.

Senator Blanco additionally added this invoice will probably be a bridge for rural children to a statewide community of psychological well being products and services and assets, together with adapted supply for rural college districts.

Last week the invoice was once handed via the senate, and Monday the twenty seventh, it was once moved to the House now for approval. From there, it will be despatched to the governor’s table for approval.

We’ll stay you up to date with the newest on that invoice’s adventure.