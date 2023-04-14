Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying

DUBLIN — DUBLIN (AP) — In Ireland this week, well-wishers have covered the streets to catch a trifling glimpse of President Joe Biden. Photos of his smiling face are plastered on store home windows, and one admirer held an indication studying, “2024 — Make Joe President Again.”

No surprise Biden helps to keep joking about sticking round.

Back house, Biden’s approval score is close to the bottom level of his presidency. And even some fellow Democrats have urged he should not run for reelection. On journeys inside the U.S. to speak about his financial and social insurance policies, Biden regularly will get a smattering of admirers waving as he drives by way of, and pleasant crowds applaud his speeches. But the reception does not examine with the overpowering adoration he is getting right here in the previous sod.

Expect extra of the similar on Friday, when Biden wraps up his consult with to Ireland by way of spending an afternoon in County Mayo in western Ireland, the place his great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt lived till he left for the United States in 1850. The locals were abuzz for weeks with preparation for Biden’s consult with, giving constructions a brand new coat of paint and placing American flags from shopfronts.

It’s a dynamic that almost all of Biden’s predecessors even have confronted: The global in another country has a tendency to like American presidents. Back house, now not at all times. Not such a lot.

“With the greatest of respect, Mr. President, I must say, you sure can draw a crowd,” Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, speaker of the decrease chamber of Ireland’s parliament, stated as he offered Biden’s joint cope with to lawmakers on Thursday. “Perhaps afterwards you might give me some hints on how we could ensure good attendance around here.”

A U.S. president’s out of the country journeys regularly be offering a backdrop and substance which can be tricky to copy on house turf. Biden’s Ireland go back and forth has been heady with nostalgia and fellowship — grand sweeping hills and comfy cities becoming for simply this kind of temper.

Presidential visits include the pageantry of Air Force One landings, lengthy motorcades and “the beast,” Biden’s limo, which different global leaders, like Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, pleasure in driving.

“He can feel the love in a way that’s hard to do at home,” presidential historian Douglas Brinkley stated. “There’s something about an American president being in your country that makes a nation’s press and public go gaga.”

“With the exception of the pope, the American president is usually the most coveted global figure,” Brinkley stated.

During Biden’s consult with to Warsaw, Poland, in February, 1000’s of folks accrued on the foot of the Royal Castle to listen to the president ship a speech at the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With the citadel lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in the back of him, Biden vowed that “Democracies of the world will stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow and forever” to a rapt target market. As Biden exited the degree, he paused yet one more time to take in the scene, and a person in the target market bellowed out: “You’re our hero!”

When Biden spoke to the Canadian parliament in March, the chamber broke into applause 34 instances. In a rustic in which English and French are spoken, Biden produced a thunderous spherical of clapping by way of merely opening his speech with “Bonjour, Canada.”

Even in Ireland, despite the fact that, the acclaim used to be now not common. The small left-wing celebration People Before Profit vowed to boycott Biden’s speech to parliament as a result of of opposition to U.S. overseas coverage in the Middle East and in different places.

People Before Profit lawmaker Paul Murphy stated the president’s go back and forth used to be being “treated as a visit by an interesting Irish-American celebrity, as opposed to a visit of the most powerful person in the world who needs to be asked hard questions about the kinds of policies that he is pursuing.”

But Biden’s critics out of the country have a tendency to be a long way much less private with their jibes than what he will get in the U.S.

One demonstrator Thursday held up a paper signal that stated “Arrest War Criminal Biden” because the president’s motorcade headed for the Irish president’s area. During his Warsaw go back and forth, a bunch stood in a sq. around the boulevard from his resort and chanted for hours, asking him to provide fighter jets to Ukraine. In 2021, when Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland, protesters prompt the U.S. president to press the case of jailed Russian chief Alexei Navalny.

In the U.S., a couple of demonstrators robotically line up alongside the presidential motorcade direction with flags emblazoned with “Let’s Go Brandon” — a coded insult for one thing way more vulgar that is been embraced by way of some at the proper. He’s additionally regularly faced with indicators claiming “Trump won,” a reference to former President Donald Trump’s repeated lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Biden is far from the only U.S. president to find appreciation abroad that seems more elusive at home.

Then-President Bill Clinton found refuge overseas from the investigations pressing in on him at home. In his last year in office, President George W. Bush was about as well liked at home as Richard Nixon right before he resigned in scandal, according to the Pew Research Center. Bush’s reputation also plunged around the world as the Iraq War devolved into a quagmire.

But Bush remained more popular in Africa, where he boosted foreign aid and battled the AIDS epidemic. He visited five countries on a trip to the continent in 2008, touting his accomplishments at a time of domestic backlash.

His successor, President Barack Obama, saw his fortunes diverge in his first term. The grinding fallout from the Great Recession dragged down his approval ratings in the U.S., but views elsewhere in the world remained untarnished.

The Irish response to Biden has been overwhelmingly positive for Cousin Joe, as many have called him. In the town of Dundalk, in County Louth, thousands of people waited nearly eight hours to see him. As he made his way through streets filled with admirers, some strained to get even a touch from him.

Biden took selfies. He smiled at children. And he took a whirlwind tour of ancestral sites, pausing at Carlingford Castle, which could well have been the last Irish landmark that Owen Finnegan, his maternal great-great-grandfather, saw before sailing for New York in 1849. As he gazed at the sea, thousands cheered to him from the streets below, mixing with the sound of bagpipes that wafted from the green hills.

“I don’t know why the hell my ancestors left here,” Biden said. “It’s beautiful.”

Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Josh Boak and Zeke Miller in Washington, Jill Lawless in London and David Keyton in Dublin contributed to this document.