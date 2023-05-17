Water Taxi brings back Taxi Tunes live music cruise in Fort Lauderdale – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

In Fort Lauderdale, Taxi Tunes has returned, bringing music to the waterways. Instead of a membership or a bar, the Water Taxi is now the positioning of selection for music fanatics.

Taxi Tunes, a summer time cruise, takes position each Friday. Passengers get to hear native musicians, have glad hour-priced beverages from the bar, and revel in stunning sundown perspectives at the Intracoastal.

This distinctive revel in at the waterway is simplest to be had at the Water Taxi in Fort Lauderdale. The absolutely stocked bar supplies a variety of drinks, together with margaritas and canned cocktails. The double-decker Water Taxi boat can cling as much as 120 passengers, making it a well-liked task for locals and visitors alike.

During the cruise, passengers can chill out and benefit from the view of million-dollar properties and tremendous yachts which can be distinctive to Fort Lauderdale. It’s the easiest solution to kick off any weekend with a memorable journey.

For extra information, consult with the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi website online.

