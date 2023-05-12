WATCH: Titans take to streets of Nashville for help with 2023 schedule reveal, and it goes hilariously poorly

While soccer is a cherished game within the United States, no longer everyone seems to be a fan. It’s k no longer to love the sport, however

it additionally leaves you open to some good-natured jokes. This used to be skilled through a number of folks in Nashville.

The inventive staff of the Titans, staff based totally in Nashville, took to the streets of downtown Music City to ask passersby

which staff they might be going through in a given week when proven that staff’s emblem. However, it’s secure to say that those

folks don’t seem to be tuning in each Sunday, or any Sunday for that topic.

The following have been their solutions (adopted through the real emblem they have been proven):

Week 1: “St. Louis Rams” (Saints) – Sept. 10

Week 2: “Lightning McQueen” (Chargers) – Sept. 17

Week 3: “Just the football logo” (Browns) – Sept. 24

Week 4: “Boston Bobcats” (Bengals) – Oct. 1

Week 5: “Cowboys” (Colts) – Oct. 8

Week 6: “Baltimore Orioles” (Ravens) – Oct. 15

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: “The Red Stallions” (Falcons) – Oct. 29

Week 9: “49ers, 69ers, Stars?” (Steelers) – Nov. 5

Week 10: “Pirates from the islands of the Caribbean” (Buccaneers) – Nov. 12

Week 11: “Chester Cheeto” (Jaguars) – Nov. 19

Week 12: “North Carolina Tigers” (Panthers) – Nov. 26

Week 13: “Cowboys” (Colts) – Dec. 3

Week 14: “Atlanta Florida Dolphins” (Dolphins) – Dec. 11

Week 15: “Texan Texans” (Texans) – Dec. 17

Week 16: “Eagles Eagles Eagles … from Pittsburgh” (Seahawks) – Dec. 24

Week 17: “Bulls? Patriots?” (Texans) – Dec. 31

Week 18: “Actually does not exist” (Jaguars) – TBD

Surprisingly, everybody used to be in a position to identify the Titans’ emblem itself, however downtown Nashville is simply steps clear of Nissan

Stadium, in order that is helping.

Let’s simply say that the Titans are hoping to beat many extra fighters than those folks may identify.