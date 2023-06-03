Oklahoma WATCH: Teen reacts to learning he won a full-ride college scholarship By accuratenewsinfo June 3, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Amir Staten is on his approach to Morehouse College as a Bonner Scholar! post credit to Source link TagscollegefullridelearningreactsscholarshipteenWatchwon Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleThree ‘Forever Chemicals’ Makers Settle Public Water LawsuitsNext articleUS defense secretary vows not to bow to ‘bullying’ from China More articles Russia says it thwarted large Ukrainian attack in Donetsk; unclear if this was start of Ukrainian counteroffensive June 5, 2023 More than a dozen migrants transported to California via private plane, state officials say June 5, 2023 US, UK navies say they respond to distress call as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard ‘harassed’ ship June 5, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article 1 dead, 4 hospitalized, including 3 children after Sunnyvale shooting June 5, 2023 Belgium investigating whether arms destined to defend Ukraine ended up in Russia fighting June 5, 2023 Southern California great white sharks are much closer to you in ocean than you think, groundbreaking Cal State report finds June 5, 2023 Australian mother pardoned after 20 years in prison for killing her young children June 5, 2023 Texas News | Snake expert debunks snake myths June 5, 2023