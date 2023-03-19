WATCH: Steve Smith takes a one-handed screamer to dismiss Hardik Pandya in 2nd ODI

Australian famous person Steve Smith is understood for his athleticism at the box and is thought of as the most secure pair of palms. He confirmed it as soon as once more in the second one One-Day International (ODI) in opposition to India, which is recently underway at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Smith, who’s main the Aussies in the ODI collection after Pat Cummins couldn’t come to India following his mom’s death, took an absolute blinder to eliminate Hardik Pandya. It all came about right through the tenth over of the Indian innings bowled by means of Sean Abbott.

- Advertisement -

The right-arm pacer went for a 132.3kph seam-up ball which straightened from a in need of a just right size, and Pandya attempted to push at it. The batter were given the thick out of doors edge and flew briefly against the broader of the primary slip. For a second, it gave the impression the white leather-based would simply evade the fist slip fielder, however Smith had any other plans as he tried a full-length dive to his correct and took a jaw-dropping one-handed screamer.

Here is the video:

- Advertisement -

See extra

See extra

Unreal catch by means of Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/MWMuNJmG7w — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) March 19, 2023

- Advertisement -

Earlier, the vacationers gained the toss and elected to bowl first. Both groups got here up with a few adjustments to their enjoying XIs. India made two adjustments, with captain Rohit Sharma returning to lead the aspect after lacking the primary ODI due to private causes. Rohit changed Ishan Kishan, whilst pacer Shardul Thakur made manner for all-rounder Axar Patel.

“Every game you play for India is a pressure game, so you got to stay calm and make the right decision. Two changes. Ishan misses out, I am back for him, Shardul misses out, and Axar is in,” stated Rohit on the toss.

Similarly, Australia additionally got here up with a couple of adjustments, with Glenn Maxwell getting changed by means of Nathan Ellis and Alex Carey returning to stay wickets in position of Josh Inglis, who performed the outlet ODI.

“It’s good learning for us playing on these surfaces. Ellis comes in for Maxwell, who has pulled up a bit sore and Carey is back for Inglis,” stated Smith.