WATCH: Scottie Scheffler sinks hole-in-one at Colonial

Scottie Scheffler, a 26-year-old local of Dallas, had somewhat the fatherland revel in right through the overall spherical of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial in Fort Worth. He sank a hole-in-one at the par-3 8th hollow right through the afternoon, shifting up the leaderboard to succeed in fourth position as of three:30 p.m. Sunday.

This used to be Scheffler’s 2nd profession hole-in-one at the PGA Tour, with the primary coming when he used to be 17 years outdated and making his excursion debut at the 2014 Byron Nelson. The PGA Tour shared the news on Twitter, congratulating Scheffler on his accomplishment.

Scheffler attended Highland Park High School, the place he received a couple of state titles sooner than occurring to school at the University of Texas at Austin. Currently, he’s the top-ranked golfer on the planet.

