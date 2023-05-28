WATCH: Scottie Scheffler sinks hole-in-one at Colonial

Scottie Scheffler, a 26-year-old local of Dallas, had somewhat the fatherland revel in right through the overall spherical of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial in Fort Worth. He sank a hole-in-one at the par-3 8th hollow right through the afternoon, shifting up the leaderboard to succeed in fourth position as of three:30 p.m. Sunday.

This used to be Scheffler’s 2nd profession hole-in-one at the PGA Tour, with the primary coming when he used to be 17 years outdated and making his excursion debut at the 2014 Byron Nelson. The PGA Tour shared the news on Twitter, congratulating Scheffler on his accomplishment.

Scottie Scheffler makes a hole-in-one at within the ultimate spherical at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a 7-iron at the 189-yard eighth hollow. It’s the second one ace of the event (Harris English/R2/No. 8) and the second one on TOUR for Scheffler (R3/No. 2/2014 AT&T Byron Nelson). — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 28, 2023