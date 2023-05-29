WATCH: Scottie Scheffler drains second career ace during final-round charge at 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The No. 1 participant on the earth made a one on Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Scottie Scheffler, who began the day simply at the back of the leaders of the match, aced the par-3 eighth for the second of his career. His different ace got here at the 2014 Byron Nelson when he used to be simply 17 years outdated.

More importantly, it aided a Sunday spark that put him inside of placing vary for the highest of the leaderboard. The ace got here from 189 yards out and is the second of the week (Harris English had the opposite):

- Advertisement -

Follow LIVE during final-round motion at Colonial Country Club

Scheffler will have to’ve received this match. He led the sphere from tee to inexperienced and won extra strokes from tee to inexperienced than Harry Hall has won total for the week. The downside for Scheffler is that his putter let him down, a not unusual theme this 12 months. His tee-to-green play has been comically excellent, however his putter has stored him from successful 3, 4 or perhaps 5 occasions.

Consider the next:

- Advertisement -

American Express: Average hanging, completed T11

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Below-average hanging, T4

Players: Average hanging, received

Masters: Way below-average hanging, T10

RBC Heritage: Below-average hanging, T11

Byron Nelson: Below-average hanging, T5

PGA Championship: Slightly above-average hanging, T2

It’s going down once more this week. Scheffler led the sphere from tee to inexperienced however used to be just about final in hanging. Still, he were given to inside of a couple of strokes of the highest of the leaderboard, completing the development at 7 beneath.