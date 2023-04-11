Oklahoma WATCH: Officer reunites with boy he saved from drowning in 2011 By accuratenewsinfo April 11, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Twelve-year-old Matthew were given to fulfill the person who saved his existence. post credit to Source link TagsboydrowningofficerReunitessavedWatch Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWhat we know about the Daniel Perry case and what happens next after Texas’ governor says he wants to pardon himNext articleIMF Lowers Growth Outlook Amid Financial System Tremors More articles Most leading Republicans remain quiet on abortion pill ruling as Dems blast decision April 11, 2023 Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention April 11, 2023 WATCH: Dog walks on front legs to avoid touching the snow April 11, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Audit finds issues with Florida Department of State’s office | Florida April 11, 2023 Former Madigan political operative testifies about no-work job at ComEd bribery trial | Illinois April 11, 2023 Houston public schools takeover would oust diverse school board April 11, 2023 Missing Texas boy: April 11 updates April 11, 2023 Timothee Chalamet`s singing skills shine in Bob Dylan biopic, says director April 11, 2023