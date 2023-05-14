WATCH: Georges Niang grabs Jaylen Brown’s leg from 76ers bench, double technical foul called

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have each performed neatly offensively all over their second-round collection, however Game 7’s are well known for his or her physicality. Often, series-deciding video games are pugnacious affairs between groups who’ve advanced a dislike for every different over the former two weeks, and Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers on Sunday is not any exception.

The recreation has already observed plenty of incidents that required additional video overview. The maximum notable got here overdue in the second one quarter, when Jaylen Brown gave the impression to foul James Harden however ended up at the Philadelphia sideline. As he tried to get again into play, 76ers reserve Georges Niang grabbed Brown’s leg. Brown had phrases for Niang and the Philadelphia bench, and the 2 of them had been assessed double technical fouls.

Harden most effective performed a marginal function in that individual play, however he and Brown had been the principle gamers concerned within the first main overview of the sport. Earlier in the second one quarter, Harden elbowed Brown within the face as he attempted to regain keep an eye on of the ball, inflicting Brown to stumble. Brown were dressed in a facial masks throughout the collection because of an harm however used to be no longer dressed in one in Game 7. Harden used to be given a flagrant-1 foul, which provides him 3 flagrant foul issues within the postseason. If the 76ers advance, yet one more flagrant foul level would lead to an automated suspension for Harden.

These two groups have grown to dislike every different over the direction of 7 video games. Both know that they’re at the fringe of removal, and this breeds animosity this is very a lot in proof all over this contest. At halftime, Boston leads Philadelphia, 55-52.