WATCH: Anrich Nortje delivers a 148 kph thunderbolt to knock over Shubman Gill’s stumps in DC vs GT game – IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) confronted every different in the recently-concluded seventh fit of the continued Indian Premier League (IPL) at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Hardik Pandya-led facet were given the easier of Delhi as they chased down the objective of 163 in 18.1 overs and received the competition with six wickets in hand. However, the Titans didn’t have a excellent get started, having misplaced each openers – Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill – for inexpensive rankings, courtesy of DC pacer Anrich Nortje’s fiery spell.

- Advertisement -

Nortje’s sizzling efficiency with the ball was once one of the crucial primary speaking issues in the fit, as his scrambled seam ball proved an excessive amount of for the GT openers. Nortje drew the primary blood when he wiped clean up Saha with a 143.5 kph supply. Though, his dismissal of Gill grabbed the utmost eyeballs.

It all came about right through the fifth over of GT chase when Nortje got here up with a scorching scrambled seam supply that nipped again in off the deck from a duration and shattered the defence of Gill to blank him up. Gill, who were enjoying smartly, was once not able to take care of the tempo and motion of Nortje’s ball, clocked at 148.8kph, ensuing in his dismissal.

- Advertisement -

Here is the video:

See extra

Shubman Gill is knocked over by means of a wonderful thing about a supply from @AnrichNortje02. Take a glance 👇 Live – https://t.co/tcVIlEJ3bC #TATAIPL #DCvGT #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/2PMqQtqs4p — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

- Advertisement -

Notably, it was once the second one successive victory for the Titans in the continued 20-over showpiece event. After shedding 3 wickets for 54 in their chase, Sai Sudharsan stood up and bailed his facet out of bother.

The Chennai-born cricketer added 53 runs with Vijay Shankar (29 off 23) and shaped an undefeated 56-run stand with David Miller (31 no) to steer the Titans to their 2d back-to-back triumph. Sudharsan stayed unbeaten on 62 from 48 deliveries, with the assistance of 4 fours and a couple of sixes.