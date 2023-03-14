WATCH: ‘Aaj plane main udaunga’: Stump mic catches Virat Kohli’s rib-tickling comment during Ahmedabad Test

The fourth and ultimate Test between India and Australia concluded with all sides settling for a draw on Day 5 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The traveling celebration started Day 5 at 3/0 with Travis Head and Matthew Kuhnemann on the crease. Indian spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of Kuhnemann early. However, Marnus Labuschagne and Head then anchored the innings and taken up their respective half-centuries.

Axar Patel got rid of Head for 90, however Steve Smith (10*) Labuschagne (63*) remained unbeaten on the crease earlier than each groups made up our minds to accept a draw. With the end result, India controlled to clinch the sequence 2-1. Further, the hosts had already booked their position for the World Test Championship (WTC) ultimate after Sri Lanka misplaced towards New Zealand of their Test fit on Monday.

During the lawsuits, Indian megastar Virat Kohli’s hilarious dialog together with his teammates was once stuck within the stump microphone. It all came about when Labuschagne was once arriving within the heart, and Kohli was once speaking with Indian avid gamers whilst status close to the stumps.

The former India skipper was once heard announcing, “10-minute door hai. Plane mein pehle hi baith jaunga. Main udaunga aaj (Just 10 minutes away. I am gonna fly the plane today).” The contest at the back of his humorous comment was once no longer transparent nevertheless it seemed that he was once having some pleasant banter together with his teammates during the fast wreck.

Here is the video:

Kohli announcing – Plane mei pehle beth jaunga plane m udaunga🤣#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/hkhsHi3zG2 — Aadi (@Aadi_16_) March 13, 2023

Notably, Kohli completed because the perfect scorer within the fit with 186 runs during India’s first innings. The Delhi-lad needed to wait for a very long time because it was once Kohli’s first century within the longest structure since 2019. He now has 28 Test heaps to his identify and 75 total within the global area.

“Relief from the point of view that I could play the way I wanted to play. I was happy with my defence. I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field. When I was 60 not out, we decided to play positively. But we lost Shreyas to injury and were a batter short. So, we decided to play time. They were good with the ball and placed some good fields. We got a bit of a lead and gave ourselves some sort of a chance,” stated Kohli after receiving the ‘Player of the Match’ award.