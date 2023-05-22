Warner CEO booed at Boston University as supporters of writers’ strike picket outside

BOSTON — Scores of Boston University scholars became their backs at the head of one of Hollywood’s largest studios, and a few shouted “pay your writers,” as he gave the college’s graduation cope with Sunday in a stadium the place protesters supporting the Hollywood writers’ strike picketed outside.

About 100 protesters chanted “No wages, no pages,” waved indicators and had been accompanied via an inflatable rat outside Nickerson Field as David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, gave his cope with within the stadium. Thousands of graduating scholars, members of the family and educators attending the commencement rite needed to stroll via the protesters to go into the stadium.

Above the stadium, a small airplane flew a banner that learn, “David Zaslav — pay your writers.”

Kim Caramele, a creator and manufacturer from North Stonington, Connecticut, stated she was hoping the protesters’ presence at the commencement rite helped give scholars a unique standpoint on what they will have to worth in lifestyles.

“The writers being here today can help show the students that wealth is different than good,” said Caramele, a winner of Emmy and Peabody awards for work on her sister’s show, “Inside Amy Schumer.”

Inside the stadium, scores of students wearing red graduation gowns stood up during Zaslav’s speech and turned their backs on him. Other students booed during his speech and shouted in support of the striking writers.

Zaslav, a graduate of the university’s law school in the mid-1980s, was a contentious pick, with many alumni taking to social media with their objections.

In a statement after the event, Zaslav said, “I am grateful to my alma mater, Boston University, for inviting me to be part of today’s commencement and for giving me an honorary degree, and, as I have often said, I am immensely supportive of writers and hope the strike is resolved soon and in a way that they feel recognizes their value.”

Saying the rise of streaming has hurt their earning power, about 11,500 members of the Writers Guild for America walked off the job at the beginning of May, after talks on a new contract broke down, and they haven’t returned to the negotiating table since. It’s the first writers’ strike — and the first Hollywood strike of any kind — in 15 years.

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands — all conditions it says have been diminished in the content boom driven by streaming.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has stated that it had presented “generous increases in compensation for writers as well as improvements in streaming residuals,” together with the best first-year salary build up in a WGA contract in additional than 25 years, and the introduction of a brand new class of charges that may imply a brand new, upper minimal for mid-level writers.